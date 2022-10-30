Four feared dead as landslides hit Ratle power project in Kishtwar

Jammu: Four people including a policeman are feared dead after back to back landslides hit a mega power project site in Kishtwar district on Saturday.

A police Sub Inspector and a few other people were rescued in injured condition following the incident at Drabshalla- Ratle hydroelectric project this evening, official sources said.

They said that there was a landslide, trapping a JCB operator and few others at work in the Rattle power project.

As the rescue operation was launched, they said, there was another landslide, trapping a few more persons. Some of them including a police Sub Inspector were rescued in injured condition and shifted to nearby Doda hospital.

They said that body of one person has been recovered while three to four persons are still trapped and feared dead.

A senior police officer said that among the trapped includes a policeman and efforts are underway to retrieve the trapped.

“Chances of survival seem grim but efforts are underway to rescue them,” he said.

Asked about the number of people trapped inside, he said, “three to four”. “Rescue is on and exact number would be known shortly.”

Meanwhile Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep anguish over the mishap and said that the district administration has been directed to provide all the necessary assistance.”

“Deeply anguished by mishap at Drabshalla- Ratle hydroelectric project. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for early recovery of injured,” he said in a tweet, adding, “ Army,SDRF & police are carrying out rescue operations. Dist Admin directed to provide all necessary assistance.” (GNS)

