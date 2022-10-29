Rajnath lays foundation of BRO museum in Leh

Leh/Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday laid the foundation stone of a museum in Leh dedicated to the men and machines of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

“To honour the sacrifices of its personnel and institutionalise and put on record the achievements of BRO, a museum in Leh is being set up which will be a source of information and inspiration,” a defence spokesperson said.

The museum building will be constructed using 3D printing technology and, on completion, will become the world’s highest 3D printed building, the spokesperson said.

Singh also laid the foundation stone of Himank Air Despatch Complex in Chandigarh. Once constructed, it will be the world’s largest 3D printed complex.

“With the onset of winter, once the passes close due to heavy snowfall, BRO extensively utilises air effort for movement of men, machinery and material to far-flung areas,” the spokesperson said.

The existing air despatch subunit located in Chandigarh is being upgraded for providing comfort to transiting troops and to ensure efficient and uninterrupted delivery of essential stores and equipment for execution of works on ground, he said.

“The BRO will be undertaking the construction of the new complex in Chandigarh by incorporating the latest 3D printing technology and once completed, the building will boast of being the world’s largest 3D printed complex,” the spokesperson said.

The defence minister on Friday dedicated to the nation 75 infrastructure projects including bridges, roads and helipads built at a cost of Rs 2,180 crore in strategically key areas of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim among others.

PTI

