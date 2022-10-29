Modi proposes ‘One Nation, One Uniform’ for police

‘Every form of Naxalism, be it with guns or with pens, has to be uprooted’

Surajkund (Haryana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mooted the idea of “One Nation, One Uniform” for police, saying it is just a suggestion for consideration and he is not trying to impose it on the states.

Addressing a “Chintan Shivir” of state home ministers through video-conferencing, Modi also warned of forces that are increasing their intellectual sphere to push the youth towards extremism and pervert the minds of coming generations.

“Every form of Naxalism, be it the one with guns or the one with pens, has to be uprooted to prevent them from misleading the youth of the country,” he said.

Modi said for the sake of the unity and integrity of the nation and with the inspiration of Sardar Patel “we can not allow any such forces to flourish in our country”.

He said such forces get significant help internationally.

About his “One Nation, One Uniform” suggestion, the prime minister said he thinks that the identity of the police forces across the country could be identical.

“The One Nation, One Uniform for police is just an idea. I am not trying to impose it on you. Just give it a thought. It may happen, it may happen in 5, 50, or 100 years. But let’s give it a thought,” Modi said.

He said this will not only ensure the manufacture of quality products because they will be used on a large scale but also will give a common identity to law enforcement personnel as people will recognise them anywhere in the country.

States can have their number or insignia, he added.

Modi also urged the state governments to review old laws and amend them to the current context as he batted for coordinated action by all the agencies to meet the emerging challenges of law and order and security.

Modi said it was “very important” to maintain a good perception of police and the “wrongs here” should be addressed.

Even though law and order is a state subject as per the Constitution, they are equally linked with the unity and integrity of the country, he said.

Modi said every state should learn, get inspired from each other and work together for internal security.

“Working together of states for internal security is a constitutional mandate as well as responsibility towards the nation,” he added.

The prime minister said all agencies — both central as well as that of states — should cooperate with each other to ensure efficiency, better outcome and protection to the common man. PTI

