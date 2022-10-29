Key conspirators of 26/11 continue to remain protected: Jaishankar at Mumbai’s Taj hotel

Mumbai: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished, and stressed that India understands the cost of terrorism more than others.

He said that when it comes to proscribing some terrorists, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has “regrettably” been unable to act in some cases because of “political considerations”, an apparent reference to China which has blocked the UNSC sanction of Pakistan-based terrorists on several occasions.

Since terrorist organisations require funds and resources to function and to undertake activities, curbing terror financing is a key aspect of tackling the menace, the minister said.

“Terrorism may have plagued several regions of the world, but India understands its cost more than others,” he said.

“But with that experience comes the steeling of national resolve. Decades of cross-border terror has not and will not weaken our commitment to fight back. We must rise above our political differences to address this scourge. The battle against terrorism must be fought resolutely at all fronts, all situations and all places,” he added.

The minister was delivering his inaugural session at a special meeting here on ‘Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes’. The first leg of the event is being held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai. This hotel was one of the places attacked by the terrorists during the November 2008 attacks.

“The key conspirators and the planners of 26/11terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished,” Jaishankar said during the wreath-laying ceremony to pay tributes to the victims of the 26/11 attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Jaishankar, Michael Moussa-Adamo, Gabonese Foreign Minister and president of the UNSC along with the members from international community paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks.

In his inaugural address, Jaishankar said all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation.

“Money is the life blood of terrorists. Terrorist organisations require funds and resources to maintain their organisational function and undertake activities,” he said.

