2 women of ‘human trafficking gang’ arrested, 14 women rescued in Budgam

Srinagar: Police on Friday said that it have busted a human trafficking gang by arresting three persons, including women, in Budgam district.
In a handout, police said that a team of police station Budgam raided a particular place in village Dulipora and rescued 14 women victims (including some minors) from the house of Shamim Ahmad Bhat, son of Ab Rehman Bhat, resident of Dulipora Parthan, and adjacent places.
The police further stated that Shamim Ahmad and other two accused, namely Shagufta, wife of Bashir Ahmad Wani, and Asmat, wife of Shafiq Ahmad Wani, both residents of Dulipora Parthan, were arrested.
During preliminary investigation, it has been found that the arrested 3 accused persons are involved in human trafficking by means of procuring the girls from different places and exploiting them in district Budgam and other parts of the valley, the police said.
Further investigation into the case is going on and more arrests are expected.
Meanwhile, the rescued human trafficking victims have been shifted to Nari Niketan Rehabilitation Centre Chadoora and process for their rehabilitation has been initiated, reads the statement.
