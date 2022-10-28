Two cloth shops damaged in Pampore late night fire incident

PAMPORE: Property worth lakhs was destroyed in a major fire incident after two cloth shops were destroyed in late night fire incident at Drangbal, Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The fire broke out in the two cloth shops during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the busy market Khrew Chowk Drangbal area of the Saffron Town Pampore.

The cloth shops were owned by Naseer Ahmad Sheikh son of late Khazir Mohammad, resident of Konibal Pampore.

The fire brigade, Police Pampore reached the spot as soon as the news of the fire broke out, where with the help of locals, the fire was brought under control after a hard struggle but by then valuable cloth items had burnt to ashes, locals told Kashmir Reader.

Taking to Kashmir Reader Fire and Emergency Services Incharge Pampore Nisar Ahmad at the spot said that two local youth Mehraj Ud Din Chat along with Shabir Ahmad Chat, both residents of Namblabal Pampore were passing through Khrew Chowk Pampore when the two shops were on fire.

On seeing flames rising from the shops they immediately informed SHO police station Adil Ashraf and nearby shopkeepers.

Police Pampore along with fire and Emergency Services Pampore with two fire vehicles immediately rushed to the spot and started joint firefighting operation.

After one hour they were successful in controlling the fire.

The timely call by these two local youth helped fire and Emergency Services Pampore and Police Pampore to contain the fire from spreading and causing further damage to the two storey building.

The Fire and Emergency Services Incharge Pampore hailed the two youth for informing police on time who alarmed them to start the timely firefighting operations to the two storey building.

He also thanked SHO Pampore Adil Ashraf informed on time and helping them to douse the fire.

Local residents of the area also hailed the two local youth Fire and Emergency Services station Pampore and police Pampore for prompt action and preventing the fire from taking an ugly turn.

SHO Pampore Adil Ashraf told Kashmir Reader that the incident took place late Wednesday night after received call from local youths that the fire incident in the busy market Khrew Chowk Drangbal.

” We reached the spot and informed Fire and Emergency Services Pampore soon after getting the call at 12.15am, SHO said, adding that they launched the firefighting operation and brought the flames into control after one hour joint operation.

In the incident all the items of the cloth shops were destroyed and saved other property from further damage.

The cause of the fire believed to be a short circuit.

Police have taken congnizance of the matter, he said.

