Militancy Case: SIA Kashmir Produces Chargesheet Against Three LeT Militants

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency Kashmir on Friday said that it has produced chargesheet against three uncategorised militants of Lashkar-i-Toiba in a special court.

In a handout, the SIA said that today Police Station CIK/SIA Srinagar produced challan (Charge-sheet) before the Hon’ble Court of Spl. Judge Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Baramulla u/s 7/25 I.A Act, 18, 23, 38 UA (P) Act r/w 121, 121-A IPC of Police Station Tarzoo, Sopore against three accused namely 01) Rahid Mushtaq Ganie son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie resident of Amargrah Sopore. (Juvenile), Amir Shafat Mir son of Mohammad Shafi Mir resident of Amargrah Sopore. (Juvenile) and Tahir Nisar Sheikh son of Nisar Rahid Mushtaq Ganie resident of Bagh-i-Rehmat Sopore among them charge sheet against two juveniles (CCL) were produced before the Hon’ble Juvenile Justice Board, Baramulla.

The case was initially registered in Police Station Tarzoo, Sopore on the receipt of a docket from Police Component Sopore that militants are in search of an opportunity to attack Police/security forces in the general area of Takiybal Sopore. Based on the information, a Joint Naka comprising of Nafri of Army 52 RR, CRPF 177 BN and Police Component Sopore was established at Takiybal Sopore near Govt. Primary School. During Naka checking, three persons were seen under suspicious conditions coming from Darnambal towards Takiybal Sopore. On seeing the naka parties, the trio tried to escape, however were caught by the Naka nafri promptly and tactfully.

The spokesperson further stated that on their search, one pistol with magazine and 07 live cartridges of pistol were recovered from the possession of Rahid Mushtaq Ganie, 01 Ak 47 rifle and 01 live hand grenade was recovered from the possession of Amir Shafat Mir and 01 pistol with magazine and 03 live cartridges of pistol were recovered from the possession of Tahir Nisar Sheikh. The trio are un-categorized militants of proscribe militant organization LeT and had planned to carry out a militant attack. The recovered arms ammunition has been seized and case FIR No. 61/2022 stands registered in P/S Tarzoo, Sopore.

However, the investigation of the case was transferred to SIA, Srinagar on 16-07-2022 for further investigation. The investigation of the case was undertaken by SIA Srinagar which has been completed in less than four months period by the SIA (Kashmir), he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that militant handlers namely @ Zarar and @ Haroon both residents of Pakistan have used cyber space for instigating, enticing and motivating Kashmiri youth including the accused persons to join militant ranks and provide logistics for running militant modules. The identities of handlers in Pakistan are being ascertained and action to expose them and submit evidence against them would follow during the further course of investigation which is continuing. These handlers had motivated the accused to act as their sub-agent and provide logistics for the purpose of sabotage and carrying out attacks on security forces/vital installations to meet the objective of secession of J & K from the Union of India, reads the statement.(GNS)

