Low intensity blast in Bandipora’s Aloosa: Police

Srinagar: Police on Thursday said that a low intensity blast took place in Aloosa area of Bandipora when an army vehicle was passing by. But there no loss of life in the incident, it said.
“A low intensity blast took place at Aloosa in #Bandipora district while Army’s vehicle was passing through the Aloosa area. No loss of life reported. #Reinforcement reached an area being searched. Further details shall follow,” police tweeted
Srinagar: Police on Thursday said that a low intensity blast took place in Aloosa area of Bandipora when an army vehicle was passing by. But there no loss of life in the incident, it said.