Driver involved in hit and run case in Ganderbal arrested: Police

Ganderbal: Police on Friday said that it arrested an accused driver involved in hit and run case, in which a man was killed, in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

In a statement, said police said that the accused driver, who was involved in hit and run case at Derand wherein a bike rider Manzoor Ahmad Kaloo of Nesbal, Sumbal died on the spot on October 26, had been arrested.

“The accused driver has been identified as Gh Hassan Kandro of Ashai Bagh Nigeen Srinagar. The vehicle has also been seized,” reads the statement.

It reads that the accused had escaped from the spot of accident along with vehicle and was evading arrest.

“Police Party led by SI Fayaz Ahmad Incharge PP Nagbal swiftly started a hot pursuit of the unknown driver and arrested him after hectic efforts.”

It added that a case FIR No.306/22, under relevant sections of law has been registered at of Police Station Ganderbal and further investigation is in progress—(KNO)

