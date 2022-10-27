Pakistani militant, soldier injured in yesterday’s Baramulla encounter, searches still on: ADGP

Bandipora: Additional director general of Police Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that a Pakistani militant and an army soldier were injured in Baramulla encounter yesterday.

Speaking to reporter in Bandipora, the ADGP, said that the injured militant is still trapped there and massive search operation was going on in Wanseeran Taripora forest area.

On being asked about tackling drug menace he said that police and civil administration is fighting against the drug menace effectively and a lot of control has also been observed in this regard.

“A task force has also been set up under comprehensive plan, besides a lot of drug peddlers have been booked under public safety act (PSA),” he added.

He also said that their main focus is on drug suppliers and other big dealers and hopefully they will be caught very soon—(KNO)

