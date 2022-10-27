Hurriyat has no option but to join mainstream politics or go to jail: BJP leader

Srinagar: Senior BJP leader and former minister Sunil Sharma on Wednesday said that all those people including Hurriyat leaders and separatists will join the mainstream as they know all doors have been closed for them and their place is only in jail.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a celebratory function on the occasion of Accession Day in Srinagar, he said that Hurriyat leaders and separatists have only two options left, either join the mainstream or go to jail.

Sharma was replying to a question about reports of Bilal Lone, a Hurriyat leader and brother of Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone, joining the mainstream politics.

“All those people including Hurriyat leaders and separatists have to join the mainstream as they have no option left now. All doors have been closed for them and they either have to join the mainstream or go to jail.” Sharma said.

He added that the shops these Hurriyat leaders used to run in Kashmir at the behest of Pakistan have been closed and they don’t have any customers here now.

“Now the only option left for them is that they will have to open the shops of India as only these shops will now run in Jammu and Kashmir. Hurriyat leaders should mend their ways or get ready to go to jail,” he added.

He also said that the Accession Day is historic in Jammu and Kashmir and it is being celebrated to remember the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for this day. KNO

