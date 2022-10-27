Admin terms it baseless, says no instances of migration due to fear

SHOPIAN: The District Administration Shopian on Wednesday issued a rebuttal in reference to a news item of news agency PTI and published by local dailies Kashmir Images and Kashmir Observer titled “10 Kashmiri Pandit Families leave their Village in Shopian” on 26 October, 2022.
The District Administration Shopian through a statement issued here has termed the claims made by the news agency (PTI) and as published by Kashmir Images and Kashmir Observer Newspapers, regarding leaving of Kashmiri Non migrant Hindu population at Chodrigund Shopian as baseless and called it fake/ misinformation.
The District Administration Shopian made it clear that proper and robust security arrangements have been put in place in the village even at other pockets of Kashmiri non-migrant Hindu habitations and villages.
It has also clarified that due to the onset of winter and after the harvesting period is over, many families migrate to Jammu and that there are no instances of migration due to fear in the district.
Information Department
