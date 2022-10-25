‘Mainly dry weather’ forecast, temp remains below normal at most places in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department here has forecast mainly dry weather over Jammu and Kashmir even as night temperature remained below normal at most places on Tuesday.

“Mainly dry weather is expected to continue over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours,” a meteorological department official here said , adding, “no large change is expected for subsequent days till Oct 31.”

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 4.8°C against 3.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 2.4°C against 2.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 0.6°C against 0.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.2°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.8°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 3.0°C against 3.2°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.4°C against 14.2°C on the previous night. It was 3.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.6°C (below normal by 0.9°C), Batote 8.0°C (0.4°C below normal), Katra 13.4°C (below normal by 0.3°C) and Bhadarwah 5.3°C (abovementioned normal by 0.3°C).(GNS)

