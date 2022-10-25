Diwali celebrated in Kashmir

Fireworks lights up sky in Srinagar, LG Sinha, Omar extend greetings

New Delhi: Colourful lights illuminated buildings and earthen lamps dotted houses as people across the country celebrated Diwali with pomp on Monday after two years of muted festivities due to the pandemic.

People, dressed in their finest, exchanged sweets and gifts, visited temples and greeted each other.

In Kashmir, people extended Diwali greetings and exchanged sweets with those celebrating the festival of lights. Many areas saw bursting of firecrackers with colourful patterns lighting up the sky. In Srinagar’s Karan Nagar, non-locals were seen bursting firework to celebrate the festival.

The government buildings were decked with lights with huge rush witnessed outside sweet shops in the city.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday greeted people on Diwali.

“Greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali. May this festival of lights bring joy, happiness, peace and prosperity to all and illuminate the path of progress and well being,” he tweeted.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah too extended greetings to people on Diwali. “Happy Diwali. May the light from all the lamps fill your lives with happiness, good health, peace & prosperity. #HappyDiwali #Diwali2022 #Diwali,” he tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the country and hoped the festival will bring happiness, wellbeing and strengthen the spirit of mutual cooperation and harmony.

Like previous years, Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers. This time it was in Kargil.

One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Diwali is associated with the day Lord Ram is believed to have returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravana during his 14 years in exile and is seen as a celebration of the victory of good over evil.

At the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) offered sweets to their Pakistani counterparts on the occasion. Officials of both the forces shook hands and exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes.

BSF and Pakistan Rangers personnel also exchanged sweets at some other border points, including Samba, Kathua, R S Pura and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

