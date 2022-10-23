COVID-19: India records 1,994 fresh cases

New Delhi: With 1,994 fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,46,42,742, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 23,432, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,28,961 with four more fatalities, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.05 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 611 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.99 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,40,90,349, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.55 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered to the beneficiaries across the country.

India’s Covid tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021, the three-crore mark on June 23, 2021 and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

Of the four fatalities recorded in the 24-hour period, one each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Nagaland.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print