SKUAST-K innovators secure top two positions at All India Agri Startup Conclave

Srinagar: Innovators working at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir have won the first and second position at the All India Agri Startup Conclave 2022 held at Bagalkot, Karnataka.

SKUAST-K was the only agricultural university with its three teams selected for finals. 13 national business idea teams were shortlisted among hundreds of startup ideas across nation during the event held from October 18-20, 2022. There were two categories: Oral Business Idea Presentation and Idea Hackathon.

SKUAST Kashmir teams comprising Owais Ali Wani, Rafiya Mushtaq and Muskaan un Nisa along with BDA Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre Naveed Hamid competed with top young minds of the nation during the three-day Agri Startup Convention held at Bagalkot.

All three SKUAST K innovators were hailed by jury members for their innovative Sense and Ideas and they appreciated their Mentors for Grooming them.

SKUAST Kashmir Innovator, Rafiya Mushtaq was adjudged First Topper in Oral Business Presentation among 19 shortlisted candidates and 2nd Topper in Idea Hackathon winning a cash prize of Twenty Thousand and Certificate of Merit from DG Manage Hyderabad, Vice Chancellor, Karnataka Agri University and University of Horticulture Sciences Bagalkot and Ex Vice Chancellor UAS Dharwad.

The Convention was attended by eminent Industrialists, academicians, Entrepreneurs and Young Startup Founders also.

Naveed Hamid, BDA Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre SKUAST K was felicitated by VC UHS Bagalkot and PI NAHEP Bagalkot for Mentoring and motivating the SKUAST K Student Innovators to come all the way from 3000 Kms to Bagalkot to Compete and be the primary Reflectors of Conclave.

The Agriculture Minister of Karnataka and DDG ICAR who were present at the award ceremony have praised the SKUAST-K for its approach towards innovations and entrepreneurship.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai hailed the young innovators for their success and for making the university proud at the national level. OSD to Vice Chancellor and Co-PI NAHEP, Prof Azmat Alam Khan, also congratulated the innovators.

