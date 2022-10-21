Tribal welfare is among top priorities of Union Government: MoS Tribal Affairs

RAJOURI: The two day tour of Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Smt Renuka Singh as a part of special public outreach to UT of Jammu and Kashmir concluded today in Rajouri.

On the second day of her tour, the MoS met a deputation of tribals in the Conference Hall of the PWD Dak Bunglow who apprised the Minister about a number of demands and issues confronting them. Specific issues included safeguarding 10 percent reservation status for Gujjar and Bakerwals, permanent shelters for migratory tribal population and inclusion of all eligible beneficiaries under Forest Right Act among others.

Other issues included sanctioning of adequate tribal funds, sanctioning of additional EMRs for the district, improvement in quality of education in mobile schools, proper market linkage to be provided for wool, concession to be provided to the nomads in electricity bills etc.

The MoS gave a patient hearing to all the issues and demands projected on the occasion and assured that all genuine concerns would be redressed in a time bound manner.

While speaking on the occasion, the MoS said that tribal welfare is among the topmost priorities of the Central Government and dedicated efforts are being made to raise the socio-economic status of the tribal population.

The Minister also interacted with the Pahadi deputation and listened to their issues and demands. The Pahadi deputation apprised the MoS about a number of issues and demands including giving ST status to pahadis.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that the Government is taking best possible measures for the overall development of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and much focus is being laid on pushing every sector to take the UT to newer heights of development and prosperity.

“It is being ensured that the benefits of the welfare schemes and programs reach the last beneficiary of the country”, she said. She also maintained that dedicated efforts are being made to make sure that no one is deprived of their rights.

The MoS also said that the Union Government has set the target of turning India into a developed nation by the 100th year of its independence, 2047.

She also said that the development is on fast track in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and scores of vital developmental projects have been completed and many projects are in progress.

The MoS said that the Central Governemnt is making efforts to ensure the quality disposal of genuine public concerns in a time bound manner.

She also visited EMRs Gurdhan Balla functioning in DYSSO building where she interacted with the teaching staff and the students.

The MoS asked the teaching staff to ensure that quality education is provided to the students in EMRs. While interacting with the students, she advised them to dream big and work hard to achieve the desired goals of their lives.

Underlining scores of measures being taken by the Government to strengthen the education system in the country, she said that the Government is taking effective measures to improve the education standards by building the capacity of the teachers with modern teaching techniques.

Later, the Minister also laid e foundation stone of tribal transit accomodation facilities for tribal population at Kesari Hill (Koteranka) and Thanamandi. The projects are to be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 354 lakhs each.

Among the others present on the occasion were DDC Chairman Naseem Liyaqat, DDC Rajouri Vikas Kundal, SSP Mohd Aslam, Director Tribal Affairs Musheer Ahmed, ADDC Pawan Kumar, CPO Mohammad Khurshid, ACR Imran Rashid Kataria, SDM Thanamandi Vikas Dhar, Dy Director Tribal Affairs Dr Abdul Khabir and other senior officers from the District Administration.

