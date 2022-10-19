Saboteurs of peace will repent and pay price: LG Sinha

Says committed to push last nail in the coffin of militancy

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that those trying to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir have “committed a big mistake” and that they will have to “repent and repay with interest.”

“My heart goes with the family member of a Kashmiri Pandit killed in Pulwama and two labourers from UP killed in Shopian grenade attack. Those disrupting peace in J&K will have to repent and repay with the interest,” he told here at a book launch event.

According to him, the masterminds behind Pulwama and Shopian type attacks will be dealt with sternly.

Sinha said efforts are continuously being made to misguide people by those who can’t digest peace.

“There are some people who don’t want business to flourish in Kashmir and who don’t want students to study. Hartal days are over and today travel advisories are being lifted by foreign countries. Those not happy with this are trying to disrupt peace here,” he said.

The LG anti-peace elements don’t want a common person to live in a peaceful atmosphere and hence continue to play mischief. “But they will never succeed,” he said.

Without naming Farooq Abdullah who said that targeted killings will continue until justice is not served, Sinha said the question arises justice to whom.

“I want to ask those shedding crocodile tears over recent killings, who was in power when the Vandhama massacre took place? Who was in power when 26 people were killed in Udhampur and 17 people were killed in Litter Pulwama? Who was ruling J&K when countless massacres of minorities and Muslims took place?” he asked.

Sinha said that today questions are raised that militancy has increased after the abrogation of Article 370 but the figures portray a different picture. “Killings of minorities, civilians and security forces personnel are far less than what it used to be prior to August 2019. I want to assure the people of J&K that we are committed to dismantle the terror eco-system that existed within government apparatus and outside. We are also committed to push last nail in the coffin of militancy in J&K and make this place terror free,” he said.

Sinha said that gone are the days when J&K affairs would run in the directions of neighbouring country. KNO

