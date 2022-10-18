LG Sinha directs for extending Rs 2 lakh insurance cover to entire workforce

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a review meeting of the Labour & Employment Department today at the Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor issued directions to extend Rs 2 lakh insurance cover to the entire workforce including those in the unorganized sector, an official spokesperson said.

The premium of the insurance would be borne by the Department of Labour and Employment.

“The Government is committed for social and economic justice to the workforce in the unorganised sector and every effort are being made to protect the interest of labour, their welfare, and necessary skill development to improve the capability,” the Lt Governor said.

Appraising the function of the department, Sinha stressed that dedicated efforts be made to saturate self employment schemes, and asked the department for organizing a mega job fair each at Jammu & Srinagar.

Enquiring about the steps put in place by the department to ensure there is no Bonded Labour & Child labour case in J&K, the Lt Governor asked the Department to ensure J&K is free from Bonded labour and Child labour by regular inspections and conducting surveys. He directed for starting a help line for unorganised workforce.

“The Department must ensure there is no case of exploitation of unorganized workers. Proper employment planning and flexibility in labour deployment in the backdrop of changing market conditions should be the priority,” he said.

Sinha impressed upon the senior officers of the Labour and Employment Department for the welfare & support of the unorganized workforce and their children.

“Health, safety and social security benefits like financial assistance should be top priority. Department should also ensure that all possible assistance for children’s education and scholarships is extended within a fixed timeline,” the Lt Governor directed the officers.

Reviewing the Employment Sector of the Department, he emphasized on integrated planning by bringing all departments on a single platform and working in convergence for effective and efficient employment related services.

“Facilitate employment opportunities through National Job Fairs and an IEC campaign should be launched to generate awareness among the target population,” said the Lt Governor.

Sinha directed the department for registration of the entire unorganized workforce and transition of all accounts of J&K EPFO to Central EPFO at the earliest.

“Industries in the UT should employ local skilled workforce and trained ITI professionals. Department should carry out assessment of career counseling sessions every six months,” he said to the officers.

Directions were also issued to activate labour sarais (night shelters), their proper functioning and completing the under construction shelters at the earliest; resolving all 974 pending Court Cases under various Labour Acts in stipulated time frame and conducting regular meetings of Advisory Boards pertaining to Labour and Employment Department, besides proper functioning of ESI Scheme.

The Lt Governor was briefed about the functioning and roles of the department via a Power point presentation by Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner Secretary, Labour & Employment Department.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Munir Ul Islam, Chief Executive Officer/Secretary, J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board; Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director Employment, J&K, Abdul Rashid War, Labour Commissioner Jammu and Kashmir, besides other concerned officers of the department were present.

