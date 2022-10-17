Pulwama Viral Video: Apple Burning Incident In Pulwama, Police issues statement

Srinagar: Police on Monday said that strict action will be taken against the person who was seen burning apples in a viral video as he was falsely trying to malign the administration.

In handout. the police said that 6esterday on 16-10-2022, a video/post on social media platform (whatsapp,Facebook,twitter) was circulated/uploaded by various media houses in which an apple grower shown agitating by way of burning apples etc. The matter got verified on ground and it has came to fore that the identification of the person is Farooq Ahmad Mir son of Ab Khaliq Mir resident of Achgooza Rajpora Pulwama basically a fruit grower cum commission agent.

The police spokesman further stated that so far the said person has dispatched 13 trucks of apples comprising of 5424 boxes to outside valley in current year to one Gansham Das, Laxman Das Shop No. C-8 Azadpur Mandi New Delhi vide various challan No’s 786 dated 15-09-2022, 787,788 dated 19-09-2022, 789 dated 21-09-2022, 1003,1004 dated 14-10-2022, etc. besides he has stored around 7000 crates of Apples in different cold storage facilities at IGC Lassipora.

Regarding the yesterday video which he has made at Pachhar Satellite Fruit Mandi, where adjacent his apple packaging facility is located about 15 workers are busy in packaging and around 500 more apple boxes are ready to be loaded for the transportation in different parts of the country, he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the person only to defame the administration has actually burnt down the rotten apples and projecting them in the video that if he has burnt his actual/quality apple crop. The malicious intent of the person to defame the administration is being investigated /enquired into and strict action warranted under law shall follow against the person. General public is requested not to pay heed to any such malicious intent and whosoever found involved by spreading such rumours shall be dealt as per law, reads the statement.(GNS)

