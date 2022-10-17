LG announces panel of 25 eminent sportspersons each in Jammu, Kashmir

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday announced setting up a panel of 25 eminent sportspersons, each for Jammu and Kashmir divisions, who will hold interactions with the young sports talents in educational institutions and sports academies.

The announcement was made by Sinha while addressing the people of the Union Territory through the 19th edition of the ‘Awaaz Ki Awaaz’ radio programme.

Pratibha Sharma from Jammu had made a suggestion for setting up of an institutional mechanism to involve sportspersons of national or international repute for direct regular interaction with aspiring and young sports talents in the educational institutions.

Replying to her, the Lt Governor announced the decision of setting up a panel of 25 eminent sportspersons each for both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The school and higher education department will together prepare a calendar of interactions with the children which will motivate the future generation to perform better, Sinha said.

He also said for a clean habitat, people must come together to remove encroachments and restore wetlands.

The administration has prepared an integrated action plan for ecological conservation and about Rs 47 crore is being spent to save this priceless natural heritage, he added.

After 30 years, traditional navigation route of Khushal Sar was cleared and arrangements were made for the movement of ‘Shikaras’ to Gilikadal and Zadibal, in the interior areas of the city, Sinha said.

PTI

