Srinagar: A man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Bemina area of Srinagar on Sunday morning, reports said.

The officials said that Jameel Ahmad Labroo of Noorbagh was critically injured after being hit by an unknown vehicle near FSL in Bemina today morning.

They said that the injured was rushed to JVC hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

