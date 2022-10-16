Govt sacks five more employees for anti-national activities

44 employees dismissed so far with govt warning of continuing its tough action against anti-nationals

SRINAGAR: The government on Saturday ordered dismissal of five employees under Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities, said an official spokesperson.

Article 311 of the Constitution of India, provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under Union or a State. The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the State, it said.

The employees were identified as Tanveer Saleem Dar son of Gulam Rasool Dar, a police constable in Auxiliary Wing, Syed Iftikhar Andrabi son of Syed Atiqulla Andrabi, VLW, Rural Development Department (Panchayat Secretary), Irshad Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Ahmad Khan orderly cum Chowkidar in Jal Shakti Department, Baramulla, Afaq Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Rasool Wani., Manager Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd, Abdul Momin Peer son of Mohd Ashraf Peer, Assistant lineman, PHE Sub Division Handawra.

The official said that Tanveer Saleem Dar, has always subscribed to the secessionist and radical ideology.

It said that he was found involved in a number of militant activities and an active courier of the militant outfits. “He is figuring in Case FIR No. 114/2003 U/S 302,307,120-B etc etc. He is also figuring in case FIR No. 145/2003 U/S 302, 307, 120-B registered with PS KothiBagh Srinagar,” it added.

Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, worked as OGW for LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen and had had developed close links with Pakistan based militants and got involved in Narco-militancy financing. “He can be described as a double agent as he maintained very close relations with Indian Law Enforcement agencies. He is also figuring in case FIR No. 183/2020, PS Handwara which has been transferred to NIA,” said the official.

Irshad Ahmad Khan, according to the official spokesperson, has been found involved in helping militants in carrying out activities. “He has been found involved in facilitating militants to move out of India. He is figuring in case FIR, No 201/2013 U/S 7/27, 307, 109 , Case FIR No. 101/2015, U/S 307. Case FIR No106/2015 and case FIR no. 336/2017 U/S 13 ULAP,” it added.

Afaq Ahmad Wani has been part of a narco militancy module. “He is involved in Case FIR No. 183/2020 U/S 8/21, NDPS Act , PS Handwara. A large amount of cash and Heroin has been recovered from his possession. He is involved in sale, purchase, transportation, warehousing and possession of narcotic drug Heroin,” it said.

Abdul Momin Peer, involved in narco militancy financing, has been part of the distribution network.

He has visited Pakistan in 2016 and 2017 with the aim of developing an understanding of the broader objectives of militancy–separatist campaigns. “A huge recovery of Heroin has been made from his possession. He is co-accused in case FIR.No.183/2020, Police Station Handwara,” it said.

The official said that the government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who have been taking refuge as being associated with the government machinery.

Earlier, 39 government officials have been dismissed, invoking provisions of Article 311 of constitution of India. “In future the government will not hesitate in taking stern actions against these anti-national elements,” it warned.

