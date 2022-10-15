Stand up against divisive forces trying to weaken country: Abdullah

Mumbai: National Conference president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah asked people to stand up against the divisive forces that are trying to weaken the country from within.

Addressing an event to celebrate the 75th birthday of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chagan Bhujbal in Mumbai, he stressed on working towards ensuring unity in the country.

“Our country is diverse, there is diversity of faiths, cultures and climates. What unites us is our faith. Religion doesn’t divide people, it unites. We all together can build India by living with camaraderie,” Abdullah said in a statement.

There are no external threats to the country, there are divisive forces within the country that are weakening it, he said adding, “We should stop seeing ourselves as Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs. I’m an Indian Muslim. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we have to unite this country, and that can only be achieved by living in friendship.”

Meanwhile Dr. Farooq Abdullah drove to Asaar-e-Sharief Dargah Hazratbal, after he returned to Srinagar from Maharashtra earlier in the noon.

He offered Congregational prayers at the revered shrine and prayed for lasting peace and prosperity in J&K, and the rest of the country.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print