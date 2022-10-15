Mercury rises slightly in J&K but hovers below normal at some places

Srinagar: Weather department has forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir even as night temperatures recorded a slight improvement in the Valley but hovered below normal in some places on Saturday.

A meteorological department official here said that while dry weather was expected to continue till October 17, light to moderate rain or snowfall (over higher reaches) was very likely during 18-20th in J&K with main activity on October 19th (60-70% chance).

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.6°C against 6.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 5.0°C, the same as on the previous night. The temperature was 0.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 2.2°C against 2.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.5°C against 5.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.4°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 4.0°C, the same as on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.7°C against 17.6°C previous night. It was below normal by 0.3°C for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 6.0°C, Batote 9.6°C, Katra 15.2°C and Bhadarwah 7.2°C. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print