Bumper apple this year: 21 lakh metric tonnes, says Div Com

Kupwara: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole, on Friday said that fruit-laden trucks faced difficulties on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway as Kashmir witnessed a bumper apple crop, crossing 21 lakh metric tonnes this year.
He said the apple crop usually remained 17 to 18 lakh tonnes, however, this year it crossed 21 lakh metric tonnes.
Pole added that due to the bumper crop this year, fruit-laden trucks faced some difficulties on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway as people harvested the apple in bulk.
He also said that till October 12, around 80, 000 fruit-laden trucks passed through the national highway while some of them were diverted via Mughal road.
“There is smooth passage of trucks along the national highway now and at least 1, 500 fruit-laden trucks are received per day,” he said.
—KNO