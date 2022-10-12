CD Hospital to be shifted to G B Pant

Srinagar: The authorities here on Tuesday ordered shifting of the entire CD Hospital to GB Panth Hospital Sonwar Srinagar.

According to an order by Principal Government Medical College here, the existing Chest Diseases Hospital shall be utilized as communicable/Infectious Diseases Hospital and in the later stage may be kept for Drug De-Addiction centre also, if need arises.

Before shifting the CD hospital to GB Pant, the Principal GMC has ordered assessment of the functionality of all vital aspects by Medical Superintendent Chest Disease Hospital and HOD Pulmonary & Respiratory Medicine Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar.

On September 16, the Health & Medical Education Department of J&K government ordered shifting of entire pediatric services of GB Pant Hospital Srinagar to newly constructed 500 Bedded Children Hospital Bemina here in the interest of seamless patient care.

The government had also accorded sanction to continuation of Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Surgical Services along with dispensaries/commercial services at GB Pant Hospital Srinagar as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Consequently, the government had also ordered shifting of Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar to the GB Pant Hospital Srinagar by Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar.

