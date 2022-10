Poonch: A 24-year-old woman died due to lightning strike in Poonch district last night, police said on Wednesday.

A police official said that lightning struck the woman, Saleema Kousar daughter of Mohammad Zaman, when she was on way to give fodder to the cattle in a cowshed nearby her house at Balakote in Mendhar Poonch last night.

Station House Officer Mendhar Niaz Ahmed confirmed it to GNS and said that a case has been registered in this regard. (GNS)

