Eight suspected cases of monkeypox in Uri isolated: BMO

Srinagar: Eight suspected cases of monkeypox have been detected in Uri area of Baramulla district.
A senior health official said that eight persons have reported symptoms of monkeypox and they have been isolated as a precautionary measure.
He said that these persons have fever, lesions and other symptoms which resemble with monkeypox or chickenpox.
BMO Boniyar Dr Parvaiz Masoodi confirmed eight suspected cases of monkeypox were reported saying two with severity have been sent for screening.
“We are waiting for the reports and all precautionary measures have been taken so as to stop it from spreading,” he said.
Officials said that one among the suspected has travel history of Jammu.
Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients with less severity.
The symptoms include acute skin rash, swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, body aches, and profound weakness.
