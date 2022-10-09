Two LeT Militants Booked under PSA in Bandipora: Police

Srinagar: Police on Sunday said that two LeT militant associates were booked under PSA by authorities in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

In a handout, the police said that two Militant associates of LeT were detained under PSA ,one namely Ishfaq Majeed Dar son of Ab Majeed Dar @Salahudin resindent of Saderkoot Bala who was a hard-core ANE’s & was in touch with Militant in Pok & was given the task by his handlers across the border to mobilise the youth in Bandipora for recruiting them into banned militant organisation LeT & was further given the task to identify Police/ Crpf Naka’s in Hajin area of Bandipora along with co_ordinates for carrying militant attacks in the area.

The statement further stated that the other person namely Waseem Ahmad Malik @Obaid @ Osama son of Ab Gani Malik resident of Gundpora Rampora Was also in touch with POK based Militant namely Hashir parray whose module was recently busted by Bandipora police & Was establishing new associates in Bandipora town & adjacent areas & was working on to lure youth of Bandipora towards militant sympathisers & to establish militant sleeper cells in Bandipora district.

Keep in view there tendencies towards mobilising the youth militancy activities & to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Bandipora district, Both of them were detained under PSA, reads the statement.(GNS)

