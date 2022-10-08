High Tension line over school, transformer in middle of road in Anantnag village

Anantnag: The dangerous state of electricity supply infrastructure here in Kamad area of Anantnag district has the residents terrified, in particular for the safety of school going kids.

A High Tension (HT) transmission line runs right through a school, while a 250 KVA transformer in Herpora area of Kamad has remained on a road intersection that the kids pass on their way to school.

“One of the ways on the intersection goes towards the Government High School, which is located less than 20 meters from where the transformer is,” a local resident told Kashmir Reader.

He said that every day the school going kids are exposed to this dangerously placed transformer with open wires. “The authorities are waiting for a major mishap,” he said. “Only then will they act to set things straight.”

Making things worse, the HT line from Bonpora Ziayarat, feeding the transformer, runs along the Brengi river for about 300 metres.

“People in the villages use the Brengi waters extensively for their daily use. What if the HT wire falls down into the water? Imagine the destruction it might cause,” the locals lamented. “There is prior precedence of such a mishap in Kashmir where an HT line fell into the river. Our concerns are not ill-founded.”

The transformer, meanwhile, is not the only danger lurking over the children of this particular school. Another transformer located right next to the school gets fed from the above-mentioned transformer and the HT line runs through the school premises.

“The HT line runs right over the school ground and every morning while children are in assembly, our hearts are in our mouths. We always fear that a line will fall down and wreak havoc,” concerned parents told Kashmir Reader.

Concerned villagers and the parents of these children have time and again requested the authorities to do something about this imminent danger lurking in their area, but to no avail.

“In fact, there has been a negative impact. Recently poles were changed to the new aluminum ones across Kamad, barring the ones concerning these two dangerously located transformers,” the residents lamented. “We don’t know what else to do and who else to speak to.”

Kashmir Reader talked to Bashir Ahmad, Executive Engineer of the Power Development Department (PDD) in Anantnag, who assured that he will look into the matter.

“I will send the concerned JE to the spot first thing tomorrow. We will see what can be done regarding the situation,” Ahmad said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print