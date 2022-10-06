Civilian killed in Pulwama

Cop whose rifle went off accidentally arrested: ADGP Kashmir
Srinagar: A civilian who was killed after rifle of a cop went off accidentally has been arrested in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said. Kashmir Police Zone while Quoting ADGP Vijay Kumar wrote, “Today while on duty at Haal Pulwama, rifle of a Policeman accidentally went off resulting in injuries to a person. The injured person was immidiately evacuated to the hospital by Police.
In another Tweet, it said, “Later on, the injured person namely Mohd Asif Padroo S/O Mohd Ayub Padroo R/O Poterwaal Shopian succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Case registered and Policeman arrested. Further investigation going on.” GNS