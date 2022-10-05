Police refute allegations of restrictions on Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Srinagar police on Wednesday refuted allegations of the former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti that she was not allowed to travel to Pattan, saying that she is free to travel and there were no restrictions on her movement.

In a tweet, through its official twitter handle, Srinagar police said there was no restriction on any kind of travel to Pattan and that she was free to travel.

“It is clarified that no restriction of any kind travel to Pattan, travel to Pattan was at 1 pm as intimated to us. The picture tweeted by her is of inside of the gate with own lock of residents who stay in the bungalow. There is no lock or any restrictions. She is free to travel,” police tweeted.

Mehbooba Mufti had earlier claimed that she was put under house arrest as she was scheduled to travel to Pattan for a worker’s wedding at a time when Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Baramulla.

“While HM is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker’s wedding. If an ex CM’s fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one can’t imagine the plight of a commoner,” she tweeted.

Following Srinagar police’s clarification, Mehbooba Mufti again took to twitter, stating Baramulla police had informed her that she would not be allowed to travel to Pattan.

“I was informed last night by SP Baramulla @bhatray that I wouldn’t be allowed to travel to Pattan. Today @JmuKmrPolice has themselves locked my gates from inside & are now lying through their teeth. Sad that law enforcement agencies are brazenly trying to cover up their tracks,” she tweeted—(KNO)

