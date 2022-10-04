Transport shortage, freight charges hit growers in Kashmir

Demand for apple declines, growers even unable to fetch the amount they spend on orchards: KVFGDU

Srinagar: After facing losses due to halting of trucks on NH44, apple growers in Kashmir are now suffering because of increase in freight charges, transport shortage and low demand for the fruit.

Growers from several areas said that the demand for the fruit has remained low this year so far but freight has doubled and there is shortage of trucks to carry apples outside Kashmir.

Shabir Ahmad, a grower from Shopian said that they spend their savings on orchards but the returns are not satisfactory this year. He cites increasing cost of labour, fertilizer and pesticide.

He said that growers are not able to get the amount they spend on orchards incurring them losses.

“Freight rates have doubled in the last few days and even growers who are ready to pay the amount are unable to get trucks,” he added.

President Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union (KVFGCDU) Bashir Ahmad admitted that freight charges have been doubled in the last few days.

Due to glut of fruit to markets outside after trucks were allowed smooth passage, he said, the demand for the fruit has deceased. Also, the transport shortage is because trucks are outside Kashmir with apples.

He added actual assessment of the losses is being done.

—KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print