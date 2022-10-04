Non-local bank manager escapes unhurt in militant attack in Pattan: Police

Srinagar: A non-local bank manager escaped unhurt after militants fired at him in Goshbugh area of Pattan area of north Kashmir on Monday.
Police said that on Monday morning that militants tried to attack outsider bank manager in Pattan area of Baramulla.
The spokeperson said that senior police officers reached at the crime spot to ascertain the facts.
It said that preliminary investigation revealed that militants tried to attack Vivek Kumar son of Ashok Kumar resident of Dehradun, Uttarakhand A/P Dhobiwan, Kunzer who is working as Manager of Grameen Bank at Goshbugh Pattan area of Baramulla.
But militants could not succeed and he is unhurt, safe and sound, police said in a statement.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 282/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at PS Pattan and further investigation has been initiated.