Self-styled journalist held on charges of rape, blackmailing: Police

SRINAGAR Srinagar police on Saturday said it arrested Anantnag based self-styled journalist over allegations of rape, blackmailing and extortion of a girl.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that Srinagar police yesterday arrested a self-proclaimed journalist Nadeem Ahmed Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu son of Mukhtar Ahmed Ganie of Qazibagh area of Anantnag in a rape case.

The statement reads that on a complaint received from a girl (name withheld) that the accused lured her through his WhatsApp group made for people seeking help, forced her into a sexual relationship with himself after fraudently sedating herself in course of that help.

“The victim also alleged that the accused took her objectionable pictures after sedating her and used these to blackmail her into forced sexual intercourse many times,” it reads.

It added that the accused also took her gold ornaments in course of blackmailing her.

“Pertinent to mention the lady was a student in an institution in central kashmir at the time of the occurrence of this crime.”

It further reads that a case under FIR no 50/22 in sections 376,384,506 of IPC has been registered in Women PS Srinagar.

“Investigation into the case is going on to unearth more facts and some more allegations made by the victim in this case. Keeping in view the heinous nature of the crime, a SIT has been constituted headed by DySP Hqs Owais Wani and comprising of DySP PC. Sleet Shah, SHO Women PS, Khalida Parveen, and ASI Mohd Yousuf Shah as members.”

The statement further reads that Srinagar Police assures all its citizens that crime against women will not be tolerated at all and stringent punishment will be given to those involved—(KNO)

