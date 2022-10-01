MeT forecasts dry weather with possibility of isolated light rain in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather with possibility of “isolated light rain and thunder” in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that no large change was expected during the subsequent two days and weather was mostly likely to remain mainly dry.

As regards the mercury, he said that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.4°C, same as on the previous night. The temperature was 2.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 9.4°C against 9.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.5°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 6.1°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 10.2°C against 10.6°C the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 6.5°C against 6.4°C on the previous night. It was 0.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 10.0°C against 9.3°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 2.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.1°C against 22.8°C previous night. It was 1.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 9.6°C, Batote 13.1°C, Katra 21.0°C and Bhadarwah 11.2°C. (GNS)

