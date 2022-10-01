JK to contribute 15 percent of medical seats for All India Quota

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has said in a notification that the Union Territory will contribute 15 percent of medical seats for All India Quota in NEET admissions from the ongoing year. “From current year, that is 2022, the government of J&K has decided to contribute 15 percent seats for All India Quota as per the instructions,” reads the notification.

The Board has further said that it will notify the schedule for online or offline registration of eligible candidates separately and the eligible candidates in their own interest are advised to remain in touch with the BOPEE website for daily updates and keep all the relevant documents or certificates ready for registration as and when asked for the same.

“Moreover, the candidates who have appeared in NEET-UG-2022 from other States or UTs and whose roll numbers do not figure in the list of JKBOPEE but claim to belong to the UTs of J&K and Ladakh shall have to submit all relevant documents at BOPEE Office Jammu or Srinagar physically up to October-03-2022,” it reads. KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print