Mainly dry weather forecast in J&K

Srinagar: Mainly dry weather has been forecast over the plains and very light rain at one or two places over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here to Thursday told GNS that mainly dry weather was expected to prevail for the subsequent two days.

He said that there was rainfall at several places during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours this morning with Pahalgam recording 9.1mm, Qazigund 4.2mm, Kukernag 3.0mm, Banihal 2.2mm and Kupwara 0.2mm.

As regards the mercury, he said that Srinagar recorded a low of 14.4°C against 12.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 5.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 10.6°C against 10.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.7°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 7.2°C against 6.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 9.6°C against 11.0°C the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 5.0°C against 7.0°C on the previous night. It was 1.6°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 9.5°C against 11.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.5°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.8°C, same as on the previous night. It was 1.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 10.2°C, Batote 11.4°C, Katra 20.5°C and Bhadarwah 12.5°C. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print