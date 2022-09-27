Mainly dry weather forecast in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department on Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that isolated light rain and thunder was expected in the next two days.

As regards the mercury, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 11.6°C against 14.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 9.4°C against 9.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.5°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 6.8°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 10.7°C against 9.0°C the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 6.0°C against 4.0°C on the previous night. It was 1.0°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 10.0°C against 12.6°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.7°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.0°C against 19.7°C on the previous night. It was 0.3°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 10.0°C, Batote 12.6°C, Katra 19.3°C and Bhadarwah 11.4°C. (GNS)

