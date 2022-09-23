Waqf identifies land for cancer hospital in Sgr; Amit Shah likely to lay foundation

Srinagar: The Waqf Board has identified land for a much-needed cancer hospital in Kashmir at Eidgah area of Srinagar, with Chairperson Darkshan Andrabi saying that the foundation stone of the hospital is likely to be laid by Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon.

Andrabi said that the cancer hospital was earlier to come up near Hazrat Sultanul Arifeen (RA) shrine, but the Department of Archaeology didn’t allow the construction of a building there.

However, she said, a huge chunk of Waqf land, which is near about 650 kanals in Eidgah area, is available. “The encroachment will be removed and 60-80 kanals of land will be kept for the cancer hospital so that the poor and needy people will get some respite,” she said.

Asked about the laying of foundation stone of the cancer hospital, she said, “We have requested Home Minister Amit Shah and he will likely lay the foundation stone of the hospital. We are trying to seek some precious time from the Home Minister for laying the foundation stone of the hospital.”

She said that the Waqf runs with the charity of people, and the people here always remain ready to give donations. “We have been receiving mails and phone calls about the cancer hospital as the people are ready to donate for the great cause,” she said.

Moreover, she said that shrines are only meant for performing religious obligations and making the religious places political platforms will not be allowed at any cost. “The people visit these shrines to get peace, pray and get blessings. To keep the sanctity of these religious places, it has been decided that no political leader should be allowed to make it a political platform,” she said.

“We are trying to set the things correct in the Waqf board and thus the frequent orders are being made with an aim to ensure transparency and accountability in the Waqf,” she said.

“We are the caretakers of these shrines and we will take every decision to maintain the sanctity of the shrines,” she said.

About the arrest of religious clerics, she said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has been informed about it and the matter will be looked into and the innocents will be freed.

“We also appeal to the government to take action against the political leaders who have been making controversial statements,” she said. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print