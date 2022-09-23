Sgr-Jmu highway to remain shut for 4 hours daily till Sept 27

Ramban/Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway will remain closed for traffic for four hours daily till September 27 to undertake repairs in various landslides prone areas, officials said.
Traffic would be halted from 3 am to 7 am during the repair work, according to the direction issued by Chief Secretary A K Mehta.
To carry out urgent repairs on shooting stone prone NH-44 stretches by NHAI, including Cafeteria Morh-Mehad, the chief secretary called for a four-hour halt of traffic for a period of five days from Friday, they said.
Mehta asked officers to ensure smooth movement of fruit-laden trucks on the highway.
He also asked officers to complete the double laning of stretches between Banihal and Ramban and its subsequent black topping within a period of 10 days.
