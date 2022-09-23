Mainly dry weather forecast in Kashmir, light isolated rain in Jammu

Srinagar: Weather department on Friday forecast mainly dry weather in Kashmir division and isolated light rain and thunder in Jammu division in next 23 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that isolated to scattered light rain and thunders were expected during the subsequent two days.

Regarding the minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 13.7°C against 13.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.9°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 15.0°C against 11.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 4.5°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 9.6°C against 7.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 13.3°C against 12.2°C the previous night and it was 3.7°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 8.6°C against 7.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.6°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 10.1°C against 10.7°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.8°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.6°C against 22.5°C on the previous night. It was 0.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 15.0°C, Batote 15.7°C, Katra 21.0°C and Bhadarwah 14.4°C. (GNS)

