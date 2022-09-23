Govt bans import, inter-district transportation of cattle

J&K declared as ‘controlled area’ to curb Lumpy Skin Disease

Anantnag: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday imposed a complete ban on the import of bovine animals from outside the union territory and also their inter-district transportation, in a bid to curb the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease.

Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral infection caused by the Lumpy Skin Disease Virus (LSDV). The infection has affected bovine animals in more than ten states and union territories thus far. More than 75,000 animals have been killed by the virus. Last week Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had said that the center and the states were working together to curb the spread of this virus, which has emerged as a challenge for the dairy sector.

The administration here took cognizance today and has issued an order under section 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases Act-2009.

“The whole union territory has been declared as a “controlled area” to curb the spread of this infection,” an official in the administration told Kashmir Reader, adding that the order will remain in effect till October 25, and will be reviewed keeping in view the evolving situation vis-a-vis the virus.

The administration has recently maintained that more than 38,000 animals were hit by the Lumpy Skin Diseases in Jammu and Kashmir – and more than 28,000 of them have already recovered.

There was no clarity on how many animals have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir due to the virus. “Awareness camps are being held with the help of the Panchayats to spread awareness regarding the disease and curtail further spread,” the official said.

The disease originated in Zambia in 1929 and spread to most African nations subsequently.

More recently it originated in Bangladesh in 2019 and has spread through Asia and the Middle East in the recent past. The first case in India was reported around the same time it was reported in Bangladesh – in West Bengal and Odisha.

It is a contagious viral disease affecting mostly cattle. It is transmitted by insects, including certain kinds of flies, mosquitoes, and ticks, that feed on the blood of animals. Studies have shown that it can also spread through animal semen during artificial insemination. The disease causes fever, and nodules on the skin, and can cause death as is being witnessed in India right now.

