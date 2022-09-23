3 sisters, youth drown in Udhampur

Jammu: Three sisters and a youth drowned in a river while taking bath in Udhampur district on Friday.

Official sources said that police station Ramnagar received information around 4:30 p.m. that three siblings and a youth drowned in a Nallah in Chattrari Tehsil of Ramnagar. Later a massive rescue operation was launched by police along with locals. Bodies of all including the siblings were fished out and have been identified as Nishu Devi (16), Anju Devi (22) and Meenakshi, daughters of Fangu Ram Gaddi and Yash Pal (24) son of Som Raj.

SSP Udhampur Dr Vinod Kumar said that as per the investigation so far, the siblings along with youth had gone to fetch water for cattle. Later they decided to have bath and drowned. He said that bodies will be given to families for last rites after medico-legal formalities. (GNS)

