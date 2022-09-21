Rains Lash Parts Of Jammu Division, Elude Kashmir

Srinagar: Parts of Jammu division received rainfall while dry weather prevailed in Kashmir Valley, officials said on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official here said that mainly dry weather with possibility of isolated rain was expected during the next 24 hours.

He said while there was no rainfall in Kashmir barring traces of it in Gulmarg, most parts of Jammu division received rain during the last 24 hours. Bhaderwah had the highest rainfall of 24.7mm followed by Banihal 2.4mm, Batote 1.6mm, Katra 1.0mm, and traces in Jammu district.

Regarding the minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 15.2°C against 12.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.3°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 13.8°C against 11.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.5°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, he said, the mercury settled at 11.6°C against 7.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.8°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 14.2°C against 11.3°C the previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 8.0°C against 9.0°C on the previous night. It was 0.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 10.8°C against 10.3°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.6°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.1°C against 23.8°C on the previous night. It was 1.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 15.0°C, Batote 15.7°C, Katra 22.8°C and Bhadarwah 15.8°C. (GNS)

