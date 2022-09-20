SKUAST-Kashmir goes international, opens to foreign students

SRINAGAR: In a first, the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has announced the opening of admissions to foreign and domestic students for UG & PG programmes for the year 2022-23 and also for short-skill courses.

Vice Chancellor Nazeer Ahmad Ganai on Monday released an information brochure of admission in UG & PG programmes for international students.

Addressing a presser, the VC said, “We don’t find ourselves in isolation and we want to move international and to create an ecosystem where every university of India must follow us.”

He observed that SKUAST-Kashmir has an ambience of communal harmony and student diversity.

Enumerating the benefits for foreign students in studying at the university, the VC said that Kashmiri society is crime-free and has adventure tourism, eco-tourism, winter sports and many attractions.

He informed that the university is ranked as the 6th best State Agricultural University of India, and has been ranked as Excellent under Atal Innovation Ranking by Ministry of Higher Education. Besides, the university is the first SAU to implement the National Education Policy 2020, and is among top three performing universities under National Agriculture Higher Education Project funded by the World Bank, he said.

He hoped that SKUAST-Kashmir would be the preferred international destination for agri-education for its novelty, creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership, social and gender equity.

In order to reach out to foreign students for admissions, he said that they are going to invite ambassadors of different countries to Kashmir to provide them first-hand information about infrastructure and ecosystem of the education. He added that they are soon going to contact Indian Consulates stationed in several countries to share with them information regarding the admissions and courses in the university.

