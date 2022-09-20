J&K Waqf Board bans ‘Dastaar Bandi’ of political leaders at shrines, religious places

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board on Monday ordered ban on Dastaar Bandi (turban-tying) ceremonies of people particularly political leaders at all shrines and religious places governed by the board.

An order said that J&K Waqf Board chairperson stated that Dastaar Bandi of people for religious achievement will be allowed with prior permission.

It said that the Board is in receipt of a number of complaints regarding unethical use of platform of Ziyarats to appease influential people, particularly the political leaders, through Turban-tying (Dastaar Bandi) ceremony at Ziyarats / Khangahs.

“The leaders continue to be invited to the shrines and their Dastaar Bandi is carried out on the basis of party affiliations to promote political agenda at sacred religious places,” it reads.

It said that chairperson J&K Wagf Board has taken a serious view of the matter, and the Board is of the view that religious places like, Ziyarats / Khanqahs/Masjids/Darul Ulooms, can only be used to promote religious activities, and Dastaar Bandi at such places can only be carried out to felicitate people for their achievements in the religious field.

“Now therefore, Dastaar Bandi of people at all religious places, governed by the provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995, is hereby completely banned. However, Dastaar Bandi of people for religious achievements shall be allowed with prior permission of the Central Office Waqf Board,” it added.

It added that all the administrators and Executive Officers are directed to ensure strict implementation of this order, and any violation shall immediately be brought to the notice of the Central Office for legal action in the matter.

