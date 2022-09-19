Srinagar multiplex to open Tuesday

Kashmir’s first multiplex will open on Tuesday in capital Srinagar and will start with a special screening of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.
The Valley had nearly a dozen stand-alone cinema halls functioning till the late 1980s, but they had to wind up businesses after two militant outfits threatened the owners.
Though authorities made attempts to reopen some of the theatres in the late 1990s, militants thwarted such efforts by carrying out a deadly grenade attack on Regal Cinema in the heart of Lal Chowk in September 1999.
Two other theatres — Neelam and Broadway — had opened their doors but had to down shutters due to poor response.