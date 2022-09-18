3 dead, one injured as mud house collapses in Anantnag

Anantnag: Three persons were killed while another one was injured after a mud house collapsed in Daksum area of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

An official said that three persons died after a mud house collapsed in Daksum.

He identified the deceased as Manzoor Ahmad Gorsi son of Mohammad Abdullah, Hajra Begum wife of Mohammad Hussain Gorsi and Manzoor Ahmad son of Manzoor Ahmad—all residents of Bidhard Kokernag.

The official added that in the incident one person was also injured, who has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment—(KNO)

